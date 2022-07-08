Doctors, paramedics to provide services to patients at LRH during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to keep Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) open round the clock during Eid-ul-Azha holidays to provide health facilities to the people.

In a statement issued by Director LRH Dr Mohammad Abrar Khan here on Friday, special duties have been assigned to concerned employees including support staff to concentrate on emergencies and gynecology sections for prompt treatment.

Similarly, ICU teams and other in-charges of medical wards have been directed to provide treatment to the patients admitted in LRH during Eid-ul-Azha.

The Operation Theater staff in emergency ward has also been deployed to tackle essential operations recommended by concerned doctor.