UrduPoint.com

Doctors, Paramedics To Provide Services To Patients At LRH During Eid

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Doctors, paramedics to provide services to patients at LRH during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to keep Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) open round the clock during Eid-ul-Azha holidays to provide health facilities to the people.

In a statement issued by Director LRH Dr Mohammad Abrar Khan here on Friday, special duties have been assigned to concerned employees including support staff to concentrate on emergencies and gynecology sections for prompt treatment.

Similarly, ICU teams and other in-charges of medical wards have been directed to provide treatment to the patients admitted in LRH during Eid-ul-Azha.

The Operation Theater staff in emergency ward has also been deployed to tackle essential operations recommended by concerned doctor.

Related Topics

Holidays Doctor Reading All

Recent Stories

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

22 seconds ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

2 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.