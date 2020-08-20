UrduPoint.com
Doctors, Paramedics Trained To Control TB Diseases In Baluchistan: Dr Sami

Doctors, Paramedics trained to control TB diseases in Baluchistan: Dr Sami

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Coordinator Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program, Dr. Sami Kakar Thursday said that on the special directive of Chief Minister Baluchistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, practical measures were being taken to control the TB diseases in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a concluding ceremony of a training course for doctors and paramedics for the treatment of TB with new guidelines at the mercy Corps officer.

he said that in this regard, doctors and paramedics in Baluchistan were being trained to treat TB patients from Pakistan By 2030 with new guidelines.

He said that the TB control program under the leadership of Baluchistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Health Secretary Dost Jamaldini and Mercy Corps started work on an emergency basis to eradicate TB from Pakistan by 2030.

He said the provision of training to doctors and paramedical is essential for the treatment of TB patients in the province and also appreciated efforts of the Mercy Corps and other related departments for the elimination of TB diseases in the province.

Head of Mercy Corps Dr. Saeed Ahmed and Dr. Tahira said the day is not far when we will achieve the targets set for Pakistan's Sustainable Development Goals.

They said that the aim of training doctors and paramedics with new guidelines was to prepare them to fight against TB in a modern way and to eradicate the diseases of TB till 2030 from Pakistan including Baluchistan.

