Doctors Perform Five Successful ASD Surgeries At Children Complex

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

MULTAN, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) ::A team of doctors including two from Qatar conducted five successful surgeries on kids who were suffering from Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) in a single day at Children Complex.

An Atrial Septal Defect is a birth defect of the heart in which there is a hole in the wall (septum) that divides the upper chamber (atria) of the heart.

Dr Younas and Dr Saifur Rehman from Qatar and Dr Sohail Arshad of Children Complex along with his team operated upon these kids, informed Medical Superintendent Children Complex Dr Mazhar-ul-Khaliq on Thursday evening.

He said that one surgery costs Rs 3 to 4 lac adding that the expenditure of the surgeries were born by an NGO.

These procedure will also be conducted in future too with the help of foreign medics, he concluded.

