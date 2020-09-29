UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Protest Against Alleged Corruption In The Provincial Health Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Doctors protest against alleged corruption in the provincial health department

A number of doctors associated with different healthcare units and hospitals of Sindh government here on Tuesday staged their protest against alleged corruption in the provincial health department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A number of doctors associated with different healthcare units and hospitals of Sindh government here on Tuesday staged their protest against alleged corruption in the provincial health department.

With a motive to draw media attention towards their grievances the protestors, carrying placards and banners, had gathered in front of Karachi Press Club, chanting slogans against presence of alleged mafia causing serious inconvenience to the employees.

They also demanded immediate announcement of promotion and regularization of doctors serving at different provincial government facilities, payment of announced allowance for doctors serving at dedicated units for COVID-19 patients and needed relief to doctors and other health workers of Peoples Public Health Health Initiative (PPHI) - a subsidiary of provincial government.

Doctors including M.Ali Thobo, Nisar Shah, Shabbir Memon, Zoya Iqbal, Abdul Razzak Chandio M.Khan Kalhoro, Imtiaz Jokhio, Umer Memon and Aziz Bughio also addressed their colleagues, reaching at the site from different parts of the province.

They regretted that concerned authorities have failed to address the alleged menace of corruption and situation has reached to a point that they feel appropriate to demand regularization of bribery so that receipts may be procured against payments (allegedly) made for even their genuine work done by those serving at administrative positions in the department.

The doctors said situation was turning difficult for them with every passing day and they, as their next move, may stage a sit-in at the gates of Sindh Chief Minister's House.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Protest Chief Minister SITE May Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

36 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

51 minutes ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

1 hour ago

Curbs against AI-India designed to hide crimes aga ..

1 hour ago

US Presidential debate to influence crucial 5% und ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.