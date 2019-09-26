Doctors protest against privatization of health dept

Scores of health officials most of them young doctors staged protest on the call of Grand Health Alliance against privatization of health department here on Thursday

DERA IMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Scores of health officials most of them young doctors staged protest on the call of Grand Health Alliance against privatization of health department here on Thursday.

While observing complete strike, the doctors, paramedics and officials of establishment cadres demonstrated against the recently introduced the Medical Teaching Institutions Ordinance as well as establishment of divisional and regional health authorities, saying the ordinance was nothing a tool to exploit the poor masses.

The demonstrators raised placards chanted slogans against health department and provincial government.

The protest was led by Dr. Farooq Gul Senior Vice President of Young Doctors Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Dr. Fazlur Rehman and others.

The protesters marched through the portions of District Health Hospital.

The organizers of the demonstration were addressed by the leaders of the Young Doctors Association.

The speakers deplored that the reforms were against the democratic norms and anti employees, adding will be opposed at all platforms.