UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Protest In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

Doctors protest in Multan

Doctors on Thursday registered protest in wake of Lahore PIC rampage, by abstaining to provide services at outdoor patients department of public hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Doctors on Thursday registered protest in wake of Lahore PIC rampage, by abstaining to provide services at outdoor patients department of public hospitals.

All public city and district hospitals' outdoor patient departments including those of Nishtar Hospital and Children's Hospital Multan were kept locked by doctors.

They attempted to express solidarity with their fraternity members who suffered victimization by lawyers at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore.

The doctors held protest outside Nishtar Hospital Emergency Ward where Dr Ali Abuzar, Dr Rashid and others spoke and condemned alleged manhandling of doctors during treatment of patients.

Meanwhile, city and district administration beefed up security around hospitals to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police spokesman the law and order situation was under control across the district.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Protest Police Law And Order Lawyers Rashid Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

3 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

14 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

39 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

39 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.