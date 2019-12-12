Doctors protest in Multan

Doctors on Thursday registered protest in wake of Lahore PIC rampage, by abstaining to provide services at outdoor patients department of public hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Doctors on Thursday registered protest in wake of Lahore PIC rampage, by abstaining to provide services at outdoor patients department of public hospitals.

All public city and district hospitals' outdoor patient departments including those of Nishtar Hospital and Children's Hospital Multan were kept locked by doctors.

They attempted to express solidarity with their fraternity members who suffered victimization by lawyers at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore.

The doctors held protest outside Nishtar Hospital Emergency Ward where Dr Ali Abuzar, Dr Rashid and others spoke and condemned alleged manhandling of doctors during treatment of patients.

Meanwhile, city and district administration beefed up security around hospitals to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police spokesman the law and order situation was under control across the district.