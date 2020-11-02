Doctors protests against non-payment of salaries, stipends, allowances by KMC

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Doctors of Sobraj Home Maternity Home and Sarfraz Rafique Shaheed Hospital Monday staged the protest outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against non-payments of their salaries, stipends and other allowances by Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The Postgraduates (PGs), Housing Officers (HOs) and Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) from these two hospitals participated in the demonstration and chanted slogans against the management of KMC.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahid Shah told the media that RMOs were not paid their salaries since last three months and other facilities including risk allowance.

We have approached the management of KMC for salaries, but the management of KMC clearly denied to pay, saying that it did not have any budget to release their salaries and other allowances, she said while quoting the KMC management.

Another protesting doctor, Dr Rizwana informed that it was issue of great concerns that only core staff such as doctors and other medical staff were not paid while the KMC had paid the salaries and other allowances to all staff below 15 scales, adding that these hospitals were working under the KMC administration.

"Even, PGs and HOs were not paid since last 14 months", she articulated, demanding from KMC to release all their salaries and other allowance to doctor they can continue to serve the people.

In addition to these hospitals, the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) is the third largest public hospital under the government of Karachi.

Some days back, the young doctors from ASH also demonstrated against non-payment of their stipends. The protest ended when the KMC management approached the protesting doctors to hold talks.

Vice President Young Doctors Association (YDA) ASH Chapter, Dr. Yusra told while talking to APP over phone ""we are holding the meeting with the administrator KMC on Wednesday". "This meeting would pave the way for permanent resolution for our issues we are facing", she stated while hoping for better outcomes from the meeting.

If our demands were not met despite holding the meeting with administrator KMC, obviously we would again stage the protest against KMC, she further elaborated.

Vice President Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh, Waris Jakhrani extended full support to protesting Young Doctors, articulating that the Young Doctors had passionately discharged their duties during COVID and even they were still on the duty despite non-payment of their stipends and other facilities since last months.

"Moreover, Doctors preferred to sacrifice their lives during the COVID, rather than giving up their responsibility", he added, uttering that the provincial government should acknowledge their sacrifices.

Besides, the government should pay the stipends and other allowances as they continue to serve the people in the province, he demanded.