Doctors recommend Nawaz Sharif to go to the US for medication

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) The UK-based doctors on Monday advised PML-N Supremo and former three time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go to the United States for medical treatment as 88 per cent veins supplying blood to his brain have been blocked.

According to the details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that medical complications pertaining to Nawaz Sharif’s health could be serious, therefore the doctors have recommended him checkup from medical experts in the US.

Maryam Aurangzeb expressed these views while talking to the reporters in London. She said that the doctors might use electromagnetic radiation to examine internal organs of the ailing party supremo.

She also criticized the PTI’s government saying that beside the performance of the incompetent government, its mental state had also been reduced. “Mentally sick are doing politics over Nawaz Sharif’s health,” she said.

On other hand, the LHC has sent the matter of Maryam Nawaz to the interior ministry’s review committee regarding removal of her name from the Exit Control List and gave it seven days to decide the matter.

Maryam had pleaded the court through her counsel that she should be allowed travel abroad and her name should be removed from the Exit Control list, because she wanted to go to London to look after her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.