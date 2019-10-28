Doctors refuse to discharge Nawaz Sharif from hospital

(@fidahassanain)

The sources that Nawaz Sharif's health is now a big challenge for the doctors.

LAHOR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) After serious health condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the doctors refused to discharge him from teh hospital, the reports said.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif health deteriorated further after his platelets reduced from 45,000 platelets to 25,000. According to the hospital sources, the platelets level of Nawaz sharif fell down after he was injected medicine about his cardic arrest and angina pain. Now the medicine that was earlier given to Nawaz Sharif for his heart problem will not be given him again after which the possibility is that his platelets level would improve, said the doctors.

"Nawaz Sharif will not be discharged unless improvement of his platelets," the sources said, adding that "there were serious threats to the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif due to which he could not be discharged,".

They said treatment of Nawaz Sharif had become a big challenge for the medical board which recommended injections of steriod to improve his platelets level but when he was injected steroid his sugar level and blood pressure got disturb.

"When the doctors focus on his kidney and heart problems his platelets fall down and when the platelets are focused then he face kidney and heart problems," the sources qouted the doctors as saying. "Nawaz Sharif's health is now a big challenge," they added.

Last week, Lahore High Court and Islammabad High Court granted bail to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhary Sugar mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively. However, Nawaz Sharif is still said to be in a critical condition.

On Monday morning, petition was also moved to Islamabad High Court seeking exemption of Nawaz Sharif in his bail matter in Al-Azizi reference, though, the court did not make any clear and open order to produce him before it. While PM Khan in his speech in Nankana Sahib said that they provided the best possible health facilities to Nawaz Sharif, adding that the guarantee could not be given of anyone's life. "I don't know about the fate of my life then the guarantee of any other person could be given," said PM Khan.