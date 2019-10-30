UrduPoint.com
Doctors Refuse To Treat Former Three-time PM Nawaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:55 PM

Doctors refuse to treat former three-time PM Nawaz Sharif

The doctors left him in his room and joined strike call that was already being staged in Services Hospital.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) The doctors on Wednesday refused to provide treatment to former three-time Prime Mininster Nawaz Sharif and left the VVIP block of the Services Hospital, the sources said.
The doctors, according to the sources, had been performing thier duties in three different shifts to provide medical treatment to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.


Grand Health Alliance is already on strike in the Services Hospital against the government. The doctors appointed at the VVIP block of the hospital for treatment of Nawaz Sharif also stopped his treatment.

Nawaz Sharif as result of strike remained unattended continuously for 24 hours.
It may be mentioned here that PML-N Supremo also refused to be get examined by those doctos who are government employees since his first day at the Services hospital.

It is now 10th day to Nawaz Sharif at the same hospital who is in a VVIP room and strict security arrangments have been made.
Just a day before, the doctors refused to discharge Nawaz Sharif because of his critical condition but today they left him in his room completely unattended and joined the strike call.


On other hand, the platelets level of former prime minister is constantly changing every day and according to the latest reports, his platelets counts reached to 35,000 on Wednesday.
The doctors when refused him to discharge had said that the health condition of former prime minister was a big challenge for them as sometimes his blood pressure and sugar level crossed the normal limits and sometimes his pain in heart and kidneys create a problem.

The health condition of Nawaz Sharif, the hospital sources said, was stable now as compared to the previous days and he was seen in a picture going himself to the washroom.
It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court awarded him bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively on medical grounds.

