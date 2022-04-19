UrduPoint.com

Doctors Remove 30 Kg Abdominal Cyst Following Surgery In Female Patient

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 04:51 PM

kHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :In a successful surgery, doctors at district headquarters hospital removed 30 kg cyst from woman abdomen, here on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, a woman named Zareena bibi r/o khanewal city was feeling immense abdominal pain.

She contacted doctors at district headquarters hospital Khanewal where she underwent surgery. The doctors namely Dr Amjid, Dr Allah Nawaz, and Dr Kashif jointly conducted the surgery and removed extremely large 30 kg cyst.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi and MS DHQ Muhammad Nabeel Saleem congratulated the doctor's team on remarkable success.

