Doctors Remove Safety Pin Stuck In Esophagus Of Minor Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Doctors remove safety pin stuck in esophagus of minor child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Specialist doctors at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi safely removed the safety pin stuck in the esophagus (muscular tube that carries food and liquids from mouth to the stomach) of a minor child.

Otolaryngologists Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry and Dr Fahim expertly removed the safety pin stuck in the esophagus of a 6-year-old child during the operation which was completed in just 15 minutes with the help of endoscopy at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and saved the child's life.

Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry told APP that the safety pin trap in the esophagus of a child named Zoran, who was referred from Gujjar Khan, could prove to be very deadly and if it could not be removed by endoscopy procedure.

He said if the safety pin was not removed by endoscopy then it would be removed after opening the breast and making several cuts, which could have resulted in the death of the child.

He said the state-of-the-art facilities were provided by the Punjab government at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi.

This difficult and complicated operation was easily completed and which saved the life of the baby, he added.

