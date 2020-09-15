Doctors of Children Complex operated upon an infant baby and removed tumor from her back successfully after one-and-half hour surgery here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Doctors of Children Complex operated upon an infant baby and removed tumor from her back successfully after one-and-half hour surgery here on Tuesday.

Four month old Haleema Bibi d/o Mir Khan, belongs to Loralai (Balochistan), was admitted at the hospital on September 9.

Today, Led by Dr Ashraf, an associate Prof Dr Zulfiqar Mashoori and his team from neuro surgical deptt of Children Complex conducted the operation and removed the tumor of about 15-20 centimeter.

Technically, the disease is known as Myelomeningocele, said an official source at Children Complex, adding that all nerves of the infant were intact after the fine surgery.

No post surgical deficit was found in the baby, he said and added the operation was conducted free of charge.

Lower portion of kid is working quite properly after the surgery, the source stated.

Neuro surgical deptt of the hospital has modern facilities and neuro related diseases of kids are treated here totally free, the source concluded.