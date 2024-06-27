Open Menu

Doctors Replant Partially Amputated Hand At DHQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Doctors replant partially amputated hand at DHQ hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Medical Superintendent Dr. Amir Bashir on Thursday said that a team of doctors and staff successfully replanted partially amputated hand of a patient after hours long operation conducted for the first time ever at DHQ hospital, here.

It was a big achievement by the team of doctors led by surgeon Dr. Tariq Saeed who successfully completed an extremely complicated operation saving the patient Muhammad Ali from lifelong disability, the MS said in a statement and attributed the feat to doctors and the modern equipment made available at the hospital by the Punjab government under orders from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz under health sector revamping initiative.

Doctors would not have been able to conduct the operation had there been no modern equipment, recently made available by the provincial government, he added.

Dr. Amir Bashir said that the hospital administration was strictly implementing the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and secretary health and ensuring availability of all medical, surgical, diagnostic and modern screening facilities to the patients.

Doctors immediately attended the patient soon after he was brought to emergency with most part of his hand detached from the wrist with all the veins and tissues severed and it was hanging by some part of skin and flesh.

He was rushed to the operation theatre where doctors performed hours long surgery to save him from the disability.

The man was working on a fodder cutting machine when he suffered the blow.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Man Imran Nazir Muhammad Ali All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

40 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

15 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

15 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

15 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

15 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan