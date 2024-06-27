Doctors Replant Partially Amputated Hand At DHQ Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Medical Superintendent Dr. Amir Bashir on Thursday said that a team of doctors and staff successfully replanted partially amputated hand of a patient after hours long operation conducted for the first time ever at DHQ hospital, here.
It was a big achievement by the team of doctors led by surgeon Dr. Tariq Saeed who successfully completed an extremely complicated operation saving the patient Muhammad Ali from lifelong disability, the MS said in a statement and attributed the feat to doctors and the modern equipment made available at the hospital by the Punjab government under orders from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz under health sector revamping initiative.
Doctors would not have been able to conduct the operation had there been no modern equipment, recently made available by the provincial government, he added.
Dr. Amir Bashir said that the hospital administration was strictly implementing the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and secretary health and ensuring availability of all medical, surgical, diagnostic and modern screening facilities to the patients.
Doctors immediately attended the patient soon after he was brought to emergency with most part of his hand detached from the wrist with all the veins and tissues severed and it was hanging by some part of skin and flesh.
He was rushed to the operation theatre where doctors performed hours long surgery to save him from the disability.
The man was working on a fodder cutting machine when he suffered the blow.
