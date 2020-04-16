Doctors, rescuers, workers serving Quarantine inmates are heroes

While the world fight coronavirus pandemic amid fear and hope, there are people who are serving the quarantine inmates selflessly and fearlessly to steer the nation out of virus crisis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 )

They are the real heroes and their heroics will emerge as and when the quarantine stories are penned down, says deputy commissioner Amir Khatak in a statement on Thursday.

Rescuers of Rescue 1122, workers of waste management company, civil defence volunteers, doctors and paramedical staff are performing duty with utmost sense of responsibility.

The sanitary workers wash feet of suspected elderly patients and clean their rooms to dispose of waste.

The civil defence volunteers serve quarantine inmates with food and perform security duty from quarantine centers to ehsaas payment centers.

They also provide help to elderly women at ehsaas payment centers.

The rescuers rescue coronavirus patients and transport them to hospital. And in case of their death, these rescuers perform their last rites including Namaz e Janaza and subsequent burial as a religious obligation.

DC Khatak said, he was proud of the doctors, paramedics, civil defence volunteers, sanitary workers of Multan Waste Management Company and all others performing duties in these testing times.