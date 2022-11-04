Doctors Say Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shot in Both Legs During Protest March

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was shot in both his legs in a failed assassination attempt during a protest march organized by his Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), the administration of the Jinnah Hospital said on Friday where Khan was hospitalized.

The bullet grazed the right leg and the bone of the left leg of the PTI leader, according to doctors.

The administration also said that Khan had been brought to the hospital unconscious with as many as 16 marks of injuries on his legs.

On Thursday, an unknown person opened fire at the opposition march near the city of Wazirabad in the province of Punjab, according to media reports.

Khan, who led the march, was shot in the legs and several others were also injured. One Tehreek-e-Insaf party worker was killed in the shooting, Pakistan's newspaper Dawn reported. The shooter was detained by authorities, the report said.

The failed assassination attempt was condemned by current Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi. Sharif said the Punjab provincial government would be provided with assistance in their investigation of the attack.