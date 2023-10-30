Open Menu

Doctors Should Bridge Up Awareness Gap To Overcome Health Challenges: President

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday while holding doctors responsible for the lack of creating awareness among the patients, said that the doctors were more focused on curative medicines instead of preventive advices.

He said that the onus was on the doctors to bridge information gap to overcome health challenges including mental health and breast cancer being faced by the patients in almost every house of the country.

He stated this while addressing a programme titled 'Spirit of Female Enterpreneurship and Medical Leadership' organized by Sehat Kahani at a local hotel here.

President Alvi said that Information Techology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (IA) were the modern tools to deal with health challenges. He said that no solution was possible without them.

'Every house is going under mental stress,' he said adding that it was the responsibility of the doctors to educate their patients about preventive measures.

He said that the government launched a helpline through an application titled 'Hamraaz' to meet the challenge of mental health and the people, who were facing mental illness or any depression condition could use it.

He said that Hamraaz was launched in the tenure of the former Prime Minister Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif. He further said that they did not have any rivalary in the matters related to the public interest.

Dr. Alvi said that the female become doctors and decide to marry by leaving this profession. 'I want to empower the female,' he said adding that the country had limited resources and those should not go in vain.

He said that the telemedicine emerged in Pakistan in the times of COVID, which was need of the hour.

Dr. Alvi also stressed the need for quality education and health and said that the country could not develop without them.

He said that two 28,000,000 children were out of the school in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sehat Kahani Dr. Sara Saeed Khurrum while addressing the event, said that Sehat Kahani could be accessed easily by anyone in need of medical consultation.

She said that the app was also providing opportunity to female doctors to join the digital health facility to advise their patients online.

Earlier, the President distributed shileds among the female doctors and appreciated their services to the patients online.

