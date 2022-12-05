'Doctors' special allowance depends on key performance indicators'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah has said that special allowance of doctors would depend on key performance indicators.

He was presiding over a meeting on the direction of Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi on Monday, which reviewed steps for giving special allowance to doctors. He said that 75 per cent of basic pay would be given to doctors as special allowance on the basis of key performance indicators.

Final proposal regarding special allowance to doctors would be made by January 15.

He said that relevant officers had been directed to make proposals for giving special allowance to doctors. Doctors would get big relief in the form of special allowance, he added.

The special secretary said that Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education was taking basic steps for betterment of doctors. King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and other officers were also present.