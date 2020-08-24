Doctors, staff at Children Hospital continue with their protest

(@FahadShabbir)

Doctors, nurses, paramedics as well as all other medical and non medical staff at Sindh Government Children Hospital, North Nazimabad Town continued with their protest for fifth consecutive day here Monday against non payment of salaries for past four months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Doctors, nurses, paramedics as well as all other medical and non medical staff at Sindh Government Children Hospital, North Nazimabad Town continued with their protest for fifth consecutive day here Monday against non payment of salaries for past four months.

The facility catering to the medical needs of thousands of children belonging to district central and its vicinity has been repeatedly exposed to situation turning doctors and other of its employees to resort to measures affecting the young patients belonging to families with limited means of income.

"We feel sorry for the doctors but currently when series of season related ailments are at peak and children with weak immunity are most vulnerable they too must realize our plight," said Abdul Wudood whose son was brought to the hospital with diarrhoeal episodes.

His concern was pertinent as diarrhoeal disease is the second leading cause of death among under five children, attributable to one in every 10 deaths among children of the mentioned age group in the country.

The child was later-on shifted to a nearby private hospital where he was immediately put on intravenous drip therapy so as to be protected against severe dehydration and related complications.

This could be made possible through the monetary support that Abdul Wudood managed to get from a comparatively better off neighbor of his.

He was not the only man exposed to the situation and doctors sounded sympathetic towards such people but emphasized that they were compelled to stop working and getting closed OPDs, different departments and relevant sections.

"It is for past four months that we have not received our salaries," said Dr. Murtaza Ali adding that he and his colleagues too have families to support.

He attributed the situation to the ongoing tussle between provincial and the city administration.