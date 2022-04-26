Doctors, staff to remain present at all public hospitals on Eid days

(@FahadShabbir)

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :District government-imposed emergency at all public hospitals in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr.

The doctors and staff would remain present round the clock at hospitals. According to official sources on Tuesday Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur paid visit of District headquarter hospital and Tehsil head quarter jampur hospitals here on Tuesday and review arrangements there.

He said that beds at emergency wards has been extended. DC said that all medical tests and medicines were being provided free of cost at all public hospitals.

He said that attendance of doctors and paramedical staff was interlinked with latest bio-metric system.

Meanwhile, DC visited general bus stand and directed District transport officer to imposed heavy fines and vehicles impound on overcharging.

He ordered to display awareness banners of govt fares and exemplary security arrangements at all bus stands.