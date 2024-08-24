Doctors stress urgent precautions against mpox

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) In a bid to raise awareness about the rapidly spreading monkeypox virus, or mpox in short, Multan Children’s Hospital hosted a seminar on the disease, here on Saturday.

Under the supervision of Dean Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, the seminar was attended by a large number of doctors and nurses, who were briefed on the severity of the virus and the necessary precautions to mitigate its spread.

The seminar’s Primary speaker, Professor Dr. Asim Khurshid, provided an in-depth overview of mpox, tracing its origins to 1958 when scientists first identified a "pox-like" disease in monkeys. "Until recently, this disease was mostly confined to central and western Africa, affecting people who came into close contact with infected animals. However, in 2022, the virus was confirmed to spread through sexual contact, leading to an outbreak that affected over 70 countries worldwide," Dr. Khurshid explained.

Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox, presenting similar symptoms including fever, chills, and body aches. In more severe cases, individuals may develop painful lesions on the face, hands, chest, and genital areas. Dr. Khurshid highlighted the importance of early detection and isolation, noting that "if you experience any symptoms such as fever, rash, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, or general weakness, it is critical to seek medical advice and isolate yourself while awaiting test results."

The WHO guidelines strongly recommend vaccination where available, maintaining a clean environment, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals. "Stay informed about mpox in your community," advised Dr. Khurshid, "and have open discussions about the disease with those you are in close contact with, especially sexual partners.

"

During his remarks, Professor Dr. Kashif Chishti stressed the importance of immediate isolation and treatment for individuals showing symptoms of the virus. "The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided clear guidelines: anyone diagnosed with Mpox should be isolated immediately, and their treatment should begin without delay," he stated. Dr. Chishti stressed the necessity of strict hygiene practices, advising that "infected individuals should use separate bathrooms, or ensure that the bathroom is thoroughly disinfected after each use. He added, frequent handwashing with soap and water or sanitizer is crucial, and commonly touched surfaces should be cleaned regularly. Avoid sweeping or vacuuming to prevent the spread of the virus."

Concluding the seminar, Dr. Chishti reiterated WHO’s advisory on personal hygiene and preventive measures. "Personal items such as cups, bedding, towels, and electronics should not be shared. If possible, infected individuals should wash their own clothes, placing them in a plastic bag before taking them to the washing machine. Keep windows open to ensure proper ventilation," he advised.

Dr. Chishti also reminded participants that Mpox can spread through direct contact with an infected person. "We must all exercise caution," he urged. "By following these guidelines, we can prevent the spread of this disease and protect our communities, he stated

The seminar concluded with a Q&A session, where attendees discussed various scenarios and best practices for managing potential mpox cases in a hospital setting. The session underscored the critical role of healthcare professionals in controlling the spread of mpox and ensuring patient safety, remarked some other experts who attended the seminar.