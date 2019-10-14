UrduPoint.com
Doctors Strike Continues; KP Govt Mulling To Induct New Doctors

Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:50 PM

Doctors strike continues; KP govt mulling to induct new doctors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The doctors' strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered the 20th day with no OPD and operation theatre facilities available in government hospitals accept emergency services for patients coming to hospitals for treatment.

Thousands of patients coming to public sector hospitals were seemed helpless as doctors not stepping back from their demands and continued the strike.

Though the government has released the arrested doctors and para-medic staff but still the deadlock was there and no doctor was available in OPD and wards.

It was learnt that the KP government was preparing to induct new doctors for the public sector hospitals to provide much needed medical cover to patients.

