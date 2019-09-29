UrduPoint.com
Doctor's Strike Continues On 6th Day Across The Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Doctor's strike continues on 6th day across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Doctors across the province on Sunday continued their strike on sixth consecutive day whereas the poor patients are wandering in search of doctors and surgeons during the strike hours.

According to the details, on the call of Doctor's Council all big hospital including Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, all district headquarters hospitals, Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, D type hospital, Rural Health Centers, Basic Health Units doctors and paramedical staff have continued their strike.

People are angry over the non-serious attitude of the doctors which is a clear violation of the doctor's code of ethics.

Many operations in hospitals were also canceled and patients and their relatives also demanded from the authorities to take notice of doctor's strike which is rather than providing services to the people frustrating them.

Moreover, the protesting doctors are suggesting the patients to visit them on private clinics and hospitals. Unfortunately, the patients are bound as many of them are serious and there is no other way to cope with their issues in Hazara division and other parts of KP.

Doctors association affirmed that they would continue their strike till acceptance of their charter of demands.

