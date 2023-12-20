Open Menu

Doctors' Strike: LHC Summons Secretary Specialized Healthcare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Doctors' strike: LHC summons secretary specialized healthcare

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab and secretary Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to appear in person in connection with a petition challenging strike by young doctors in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab and secretary Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to appear in person in connection with a petition challenging strike by young doctors in hospitals.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Zeeshan.

An additional advocate general Punjab submitted a report on behalf of the secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab, during the proceedings, and stated that a doctor in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi was suspended on strike issue by giving a notice, leading to young doctors' renewed strike.

He further apprised that earlier strike had concluded and now they had given a call for strike again, while replying to a court query about action taken against the striking doctors so far.

At this, the court expressed serious dissatisfaction and summoned secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab to appear in person to brief about the action taken against the striking doctors. The court also summoned secretary PMDC while adjourning further hearing for a week.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Benazir Bhutto Punjab Doctor Young Rawalpindi Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Court

Recent Stories

Modi regime using judiciary as a tool to snatch Ka ..

Modi regime using judiciary as a tool to snatch Kashmiris’ rights: GA Gulzar

3 minutes ago
 JUI-S set to take part in upcoming elections: Haqq ..

JUI-S set to take part in upcoming elections: Haqqani

3 minutes ago
 Counterfeit products injurious to economic stabili ..

Counterfeit products injurious to economic stability: DG IPRE

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused in injured condition

Police arrest accused in injured condition

16 minutes ago
 Process of taking, submission of nomination papers ..

Process of taking, submission of nomination papers starts in KP

16 minutes ago
 Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic sta ..

Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic states for an end to Gaza massacr ..

17 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi joins pre-Christmas celebrations in ..

Mayor Karachi joins pre-Christmas celebrations in St. Anthony Church

18 minutes ago
 SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

16 minutes ago
 Children Complex gets regular MS

Children Complex gets regular MS

18 minutes ago
 Three-member gang of robbers arrested

Three-member gang of robbers arrested

18 minutes ago
 Man arrested with spreading fake currency in marke ..

Man arrested with spreading fake currency in market

18 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Choli ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Cholistan Rally

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan