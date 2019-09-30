Doctors' strike unjust despite assurance of no privatization of hospitals: Info Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister , Shaukat Yusafzai on Monday categorically assured that government was not privatizing public sector hospitals and if it happens then doctors have the right to go on strike.

"The perks and privileges of doctors working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are higher than doctors working in other provinces", the Minister said adding "still the KP government was working on further improving the health sector to provide better facilities to patients and doctors".

Addressing a press conference here, Shaukat Yusafzai said salaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's doctors are higher than the other provinces. He said these doctors when go abroad for work perform 12 hours duty but here they seem reluctant to perform full duty and observe strikes.

The Minister maintained that during strike the doctors do not close their own clinics but only stop working in the government hospitals just to add to the miseries of the poor patients.

"I am astound that doctors can also go on strike and leave their patients unattended and helpless", he said adding "one day strike of doctors can cause death to so many patients".

There is a strong need of legislation towards this end and it's the responsibility of public representatives to make proper legislation to address such issues which surface from time to time and disturb the healthcare process.

He said the doctors are not doing a commendable job by closing the OPDs and wards of the hospitals rather multiplying the hardship of poor patients which is incomprehensible and unacceptable. If a patient dies in such situation who will be responsible, the Minister asked.

"We want to introduce international laws with respect to healthcare provision in the province", the Minister said and added the legislation will not affect the service structure of any doctor. He said doctors must do their job honestly for what they are paid.

The Minister further added that there is no logic for going on strike by doctors when the government has assured that no privatization of hospitals will take place.

On the occasion the Minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using religion for the sake of his politics adding threats should not be given in the name of religion.

The previous governments, he said left behind unprecedented crises in the country adding we have paid back Rs1100 billion in debt head.