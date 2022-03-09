UrduPoint.com

Doctors Successfully Remove 70 Kidney Stones Of A Patient

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Doctors successfully remove 70 kidney stones of a patient

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Doctors of Urology Department District Hospital Khanewal (DHQ) got the great achievement after removing 70 kidney stones of a patient during surgery at the Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the Hospital spokesman, there were 70 stones found in the kidney of a 16 years young boy named Owais, a resident Kabeer Wala after his complete examination and medical tests which was a tough task to remove all stones.

Dr, Mansoor and Dr. Afzal Sarfraz performed a successful surgery and removed the stones successfully.

It was necessary to mention that it was for the first time in the history to remove 70 stones in kidneys in an operation.

Doctors said that the patient was stable after the surgery and will recover soon.

