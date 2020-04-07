Doctors suggest Chief Minister Sindh not to ease off lockdown

The owners and chief executive officers of private hospitals and leading doctors of the country have urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend lockdown after April 14, otherwise spread of coronavirus could not be controlled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The owners and chief executive officers of private hospitals and leading doctors of the country have urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend lockdown after April 14, otherwise spread of coronavirus could not be controlled.

This emerged on Tuesday during a meeting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held with the owners/CEOs and prominent doctors of the country here at CM's House here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by CEO Indus Hospital Dr. Abdul Bari, EOC Coordinator Rehan Baloch, Dr. Asim Hussain of Ziauddin Hospital, Dr. Syed Junaid Shah of A.O Clinic, Dr. Saadia Virk of South City Hospital, Dr. Umer Jang of NMC, Dr. Bilal Faiz CEO Creek General Hospital, Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah CEO Essa Laboratory, Dr. Tahir Yousuf of Tahir Medical Center, Manhaj Qudwai, CEO Health Care Commission, Jawad Amin Khan Commissioner SHCC, Dr. Ali Imam of Imam Clinic, Ali Farhan of Darul Sehat, Dr. Salman Fareedi of LNH, Zerkais Ankleseria of Ankle Saria Hospital, Brig. Dr. Waqar of Memon Medical Institute, Dr. Mazhar Nizam of Patel Hospital Commodore Kamran Khan, AKU and Dr Sadiq Ansari and others.

The chief minister told the participants of the meeting that he wanted their support, cooperation and guidance to fight coronavirus.

"This is why I have bothered you here," he said.

All the doctors lauded the efforts and prompt action of the chief minister and said had he not taken timely measures the situation would have been out of control.

They suggested the chief minister not to ease off lockdown after April 14. If the lockdown is withdrawn or eased off the virus would spread like fire in the jungle, they said and added "A large population of the city is slum dweller - they live in small house with large families, travel in buses in crowds," they painted the picture and said it such kind of crowding is allowed people would get infected in buses and on the streets and would take the virus back to their home and get their family members and localities infected.

The chief minister said that he would consult with his cabinet and other stakeholders on the issue.

All the CEOs and owners of the private hospitals assured the chief minister that they would provide him equipments, manpower, technical and expert support whenever the povicial government would be in need.

The chief minister formed a committee headed by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho with Dr Asim, Dr Sadia and various others on board to work out plan, requirement and arrangements to tackle the situation.