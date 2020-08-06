Doctors take out large date seed from kids windpipe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A team of doctors took date seed out of windpipe of a seven-year-old kid at Nishtar Hospital Accident & Emergency (A&E) ward by conducting bronchos copy.

Led by Dr Shakaib Faiz Khan,an ENT surgeon and assisted by Dr Noor Akbar, Dr Salar, Dr Imran Khan and OT assistant Asghar,the team under general anesthesia conducted the procedure on late Wednesday night.

A source at Nishtar Hospital told APP on Thursday that Faizan (7) s/o Alam Hussain hailing from Layyah had the date seed in his mouth while he was going for coaching. He somehow inhaled it and it got stuck in his trachea.

The kid was referred to Nishtar hospital from DHQ Layyah,the source said adding that Emergency bronchos copy was conducted done under general anesthesia.

The seed was found obstructing the airway. It was immediately retrieved and child started to improve at once.

He informed that Faizan must have taken a deep breath on something while having seed in mouth. It travelled down and stuck At the upper most end of trachea commonly known as windpipe. Due to large size,it could not go down and also couldn't be coughed out, the source concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that Bronchoscopy was a procedure that lets doctors look at your lungs and air passages. It's usually performed by a doctor who specializes in lung disorders (a pulmonologist). During bronchos copy, a thin tube (broncho scope) is passed through patient's nose or mouth, down his throat and into his lungs.