Doctors, teachers allegedly involved in raping of girls

(@FahadShabbir)

The group of doctors and teachers of private school involved in raping has come to light in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) The group of doctors and teachers of private school involved in raping has come to light in Bahawalpur.The case was registered by civil line police on complaint of affected girl on October 18.According to media reports, the affected girl was succeeded to flee from the accused house where she had been raped.According to girl mother, girl was missing from home on October 16 after that family members was started hunting her.According to girl father that girl is under treatment in the hospital.According to district police spokesman Ijaz Hussain Shah that, FIR was registered on the report of affected girl father.

According to the FIR the girl father said in a report that, his 18 years old daughter was raped who was 9th class student while his daughter met with 2 doctors and 2 teachers including a woman in her school.He said that his daughter came after two days and claimed that she was raped.

FIR was registered before three days but police could not arrest the accused.Ijaz Shah has claimed that, DPO Sarfaraz Virk had assured them on Monday to take action and arrest the accused as soon as possible.