UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors' Team Visits Street Children Institute

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:39 PM

Doctors' team visits Street Children Institute

A team of the District Health Officer (DHO) Office, Peshawar has visited Model Institute for Street Children (Zamung Kor) and conducted the screening test of all children, staff and security staff for the deadly Corona Virus, said a press release issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A team of the District Health Officer (DHO) Office, Peshawar has visited Model Institute for Street Children (Zamung Kor) and conducted the screening test of all children, staff and security staff for the deadly Corona Virus, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Later, the officials of the health department also distributed sanitizers and masks among the children, staff and security. On this occasion, Director, Zamong Kor expressed thanks to the team for their efforts.

Related Topics

Peshawar All

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

2 hours ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.