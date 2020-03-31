Doctors' team visits Street Children Institute

A team of the District Health Officer (DHO) Office, Peshawar has visited Model Institute for Street Children (Zamung Kor) and conducted the screening test of all children, staff and security staff for the deadly Corona Virus, said a press release issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A team of the District Health Officer (DHO) Office, Peshawar has visited Model Institute for Street Children (Zamung Kor) and conducted the screening test of all children, staff and security staff for the deadly Corona Virus, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Later, the officials of the health department also distributed sanitizers and masks among the children, staff and security. On this occasion, Director, Zamong Kor expressed thanks to the team for their efforts.