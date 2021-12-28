UrduPoint.com

Doctors To Perform Their Duties With Devotion: DC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza paid a surprise visit to social security hospital on Tuesday and checked the facilities at different wards and to witness how the patients were being taken care.

He said that the incumbent government was utilizing all resources for the provision of quality health facilities to the people.Government was fully aware of the problems of masses and taking initiatives for the betterment of health sector, he added. DC inspected various sections and wards of the hospital and directed the officials that medicines available in the hospital should be provided free to patients as per orders of chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence and treat patients with courtesy so that their self-esteem might not be hurt. Deputy Commissioner also checked the cleanliness situation of the hospital and interviewed patients to inquire about the facilities and their condition. MS hospital Dr Hamza briefed DC about the provision of health facilities in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza said on that occasion that steps were under way to well equipped health sector .

DC expressed satisfaction over practical arrangements of medication,cleanliness and attendance of the staffers.

