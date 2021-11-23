Doctors transferred, posted in Multan

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, transferred some doctors and posted them at different hospitals aiming to improve the performance

A spokesperson for Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said on Tuesday that Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) at Government Town Hospital Rahimabad, New Multan and Mumtazabad were transferred for poor performance.

He informed SMO Government Town Hospital S Block New Multan Dr. Malik Muhammad Iqbal has been transferred to Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) while SMO Shehbaz Sharif Hospital Multan Dr. Arshad Hussain, Dr. Masood Iqbal and Dr. Muhammad Ikram ul Haq have been transferred to Government Model Town Hospital S Block New Multan, Rahimabad and Mumtazabad respectively, he said adding that GSSH Senior Medical Officer Dr.

Saima Iram, has been posted as Deputy Medical Superintendent of the same health facility.

GSSH DMS Dr Muhammad Hammad Akbar Khan has been directed to report to the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab on immediate administrative basis, the spokesperson maintained.

Dr. Imran Rafique, Senior Medical Officer, Shahbaz Sharif Hospital, Multan has been transferred and posted as SMO Rural Health Center, Mutotli Tehsil, Shujaabad while SMO Dr. Muhammad Iqbal has been transferred and posted as SMO Rural Health Center Kotli Najabat Tehsil Shujaabad, he concluded.