Doctors Treating Zardari To Recommend Provision Of Air Conditioner Facility: Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:09 PM

Doctors treating Zardari to recommend provision of air conditioner facility: Court

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday said the provision of air conditioner facility to former president Asif Ali Zardari would be recommended by his doctors and disposed of the petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday said the provision of air conditioner facility to former president Asif Ali Zardari would be recommended by his doctors and disposed of the petition.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the judgment on contempt of the court plea filed by Asif Zardari seeking additional facilities in jail during his judicial remand in fake accounts reference.

On the outset of hearing, Zardari's lawyer pleaded that his client was a cardiac patient and seven stents had been inserted in his heart so far. The jail administration was not providing air conditioner facility to his client despite of the orders of this court, he said.

He said they were not begging for any relief rather demanding implementation of the court orders.

Adiala Jail's representative Muhammad Adeel argued that the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was provided air conditioner facility on medical grounds.

He argued that the doctors could have admitted Asif Zardari on August 29, if his health condition was not stable.

He said the doctors also did not recommended regarding the provision of air conditioner to the accused.

He said why not air condition facility was given to Asif Zardari if law allowed for this, adding that only law should be followed rather the tradition.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court linked the provision of air conditioner facility to former president with the recommendation of doctors and disposed off the petition.

