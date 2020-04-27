Doctors urge complete lockdown in Ramazan

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called for a strict enforcement of the lockdown to prevent congregations of all kinds to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called for a strict enforcement of the lockdown to prevent congregations of all kinds to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association including President Dr Abdul Wahid Abbasi, Dr Muhammad Usaman Mako, Dr Zulifqar Soomro. Dr Iftikhar Shah, called upon the government to involve (in its task force) health experts from public sector medical universities/hospitals and organisations of doctors actively fighting the deadly virus.

We kept quiet and were avoiding to give our opinion as government was taking steps to save the country from deadly effects of corona virus, but now the cases are in thousands which is alarming, they said.

Highlighting the gaps in the government strategy on Covid-19 and sharing suggestions, they said the government must reflect why the numbers of coronavirus cases were growing despite the lockdown.