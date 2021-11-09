UrduPoint.com

Doctors Urged To Follow Medical Ethics

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Doctors urged to follow medical ethics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Dean of Federal Medical Teaching Institute (FMTI), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Prof Dr. Rizwan Taj on Tuesday urged the medical practitioners to strictly follow medical ethics to maintain the standard of this noble profession.

Addressing a seminar on 'medical ethics' at PIMS, Dr. Rizwan Taj said that medical ethics analyzes the practice of clinical medicine and related scientific research.

He said that medical ethics is based on a set of values that professionals can refer to in the case of any confusion or related situation.

He added these values include respect for autonomy, non-maleficence, beneficence, and justice. Such tenets may allow doctors, care providers, and families to create a treatment plan and work towards the same common goal.

He said that medical ethics is particularly relevant in decisions regarding involuntary treatment and involuntary commitment.

He added some moral elements overrule others with the purpose of applying the best moral judgment to a difficult medical situation.

Prof Dr. Rizwan Taj said that medical ethics describes the moral principles by which a doctor must conduct themselves. "You need to understand the concept of medical ethics, but you're not expected to be an expert as medical ethics is a changing ideal."He said that one of the best ways to develop an understanding of medical ethics is to practice analyzing situations using ethical frameworks and ideologies. "You can do this on your own, with a teacher, or with a fellow medical school applicant who could give you their perspective and share ideas."He urged fresh doctors to try to compare the outcomes given by different frameworks and consider the implications of this. "Make sure you stay up-to-date with the latest health information and see how these ethical frameworks apply to what's currently in the information."

