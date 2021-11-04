Doctors urged to play effective role for success of MR drive

The speakers of an awareness workshop organized by UNICEF and District Health Authority Multan at Nishtar Hospital on Thursday asked the doctors to sensitize the public about Measles, Rubella (MR) for making the campaign successful

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The speakers of an awareness workshop organized by UNICEF and District Health Authority Multan at Nishtar Hospital on Thursday asked the doctors to sensitize the public about Measles, Rubella (MR) for making the campaign successful.

Addressing the workshop Dr. Masood Rauf Hiraj, President, PMA Multan chapter , said that the vaccination campaign against rubella and measles is a welcome step of the Health Department.

"I would request the doctors to provide all possible information to the people for the success of this campaign and to cooperate with the teams of the health department. In case of any emergency, the public and health department officials should be assisted." PPA, AFDP officials, private practitioners and doctors of Nishtar Hospital participated in it.

UNICEF Divisional consultant Multan, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain, said that the role of doctors was very important in the success of this campaign. The importance and usefulness of the message given to the people by the doctors is important because people not only act accordingly but also bind themselves.

The role of medical institutions is also very important in this regard. Addressing the seminar, Dr. Shaukat Ali, Divisional Officer, WHO, said that the measles and rubella prevention campaign is 12 days long wherein teams will go at homes and schools to vaccinate.

PPA Multan President Prof. Dr. Azam Khan said that measles and rubella have negative effects on the health of children. It is important to protect mothers and children from these diseases so that these diseases can be eradicated forever. Parents and all members of society should cooperate with the health department and ensure that children are vaccinated, he explained.

District Health Officer Dr. Ali Mehdi thanked the participants and appealed to the people to cooperate in this campaign and requested them to vaccinate children aged 9 months to 15 years from November 15 to 27.