Doctors Visit Masajid To Create Awareness About COVID-19, SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

A medical team constituted by the District Health Officer, Friday paid visits to different Masajid of Mithi town to create awareness about COVID-19 pandemic and precautionary measures

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A medical team constituted by the District Health Officer, Friday paid visits to different Masajid of Mithi town to create awareness about COVID-19 pandemic and precautionary measures.

According to a handout, Dr. Khalid Saddique, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Soomro, Dr. Abdul Rahim and Dr. Nassrullah stressed upon masses to comply with the SOPs set by the government as prevention was the only way to contain the fast spreading virus.

