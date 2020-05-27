UrduPoint.com
Doctors Want To Close Abbottabad Hospital After 26 Employees Tested Coronavirus Positive

Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The Provincial Doctors Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday have demanded to close the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital as 26 employees of the hospital tested positive of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, the Provincial Doctors Associations demanded immediate closure of the hospital due to coronavirus spread among its staff.

They said the hospital should be opened after proper process of disinfection. The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan have jumped to 59,151 after the country reported 1,441 new cases during last 24 hours, they said.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 28 more deaths from coronavirus were reported in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities now stands at 1,225.

As per breakup, 21,118 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 23507 in Sindh, 8259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3536 in Balochistan, 1879 in Islamabad, 638 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 214 in Azad Kashmir.

So far 19,142 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, while 38,784 are still under treatment.

