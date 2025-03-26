Open Menu

Doctors Warn Of Rising Fungal Infections, Stress Hygiene, Proper Treatment

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Doctors warn of rising fungal infections, stress hygiene, proper treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Medical experts have raised concerns over the increasing number of fungal infections worldwide, affecting millions of people each year.

They highlighted that these infections, caused by various pathogens, commonly appear on human skin, nails, and internal organs, leading to discomfort and, in severe cases, significant health issues.

Speaking at an awareness walk organised by the Dermatology Department of Lahore General Hospital here on Wednesday, doctors highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment to prevent complications. They also stressed the need for maintaining hygiene, as cleanliness is not only crucial for health but also holds religious significance in islam.

The event was attended by Medical Superintendent Prof. Faryad Hussain, Professor of Dermatology Dr. Atif Shehzad, Dr. Wajiha Saeed, Dr. Saadia Siddiqui, Dr. Aima Shaheen, Dr.

Shaika Ali, Dr. Samreen Rafi, and a large number of health professionals.

Experts warned that fungal infections are highly contagious and can spread rapidly from person to person. They outlined key symptoms such as itching, rashes, red spots, tightness of the skin, fever, headaches, breathing difficulties, coughing, and fatigue. Treatment options primarily include antifungal medications in the form of tablets or creams, with severe cases requiring specialized medical supervision.

Doctors also cautioned against self-medication and the use of unverified folk remedies, which often worsen the condition. They urged the public to consult certified dermatologists for proper diagnosis and treatment while advising against the use of substandard skincare products.

The awareness campaign aimed to educate the public on preventive measures and encourage early medical intervention to curb the spread of fungal infections.

Recent Stories

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Ro ..

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout

8 minutes ago
 SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

24 minutes ago
 Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems ..

Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed

35 minutes ago
  

 

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

52 minutes ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

52 minutes ago
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

1 hour ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

2 hours ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan