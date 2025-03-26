Doctors warn of rising fungal infections, stress hygiene, proper treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Medical experts have raised concerns over the increasing number of fungal infections worldwide, affecting millions of people each year.

They highlighted that these infections, caused by various pathogens, commonly appear on human skin, nails, and internal organs, leading to discomfort and, in severe cases, significant health issues.

Speaking at an awareness walk organised by the Dermatology Department of Lahore General Hospital here on Wednesday, doctors highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment to prevent complications. They also stressed the need for maintaining hygiene, as cleanliness is not only crucial for health but also holds religious significance in islam.

The event was attended by Medical Superintendent Prof. Faryad Hussain, Professor of Dermatology Dr. Atif Shehzad, Dr. Wajiha Saeed, Dr. Saadia Siddiqui, Dr. Aima Shaheen, Dr.

Shaika Ali, Dr. Samreen Rafi, and a large number of health professionals.

Experts warned that fungal infections are highly contagious and can spread rapidly from person to person. They outlined key symptoms such as itching, rashes, red spots, tightness of the skin, fever, headaches, breathing difficulties, coughing, and fatigue. Treatment options primarily include antifungal medications in the form of tablets or creams, with severe cases requiring specialized medical supervision.

Doctors also cautioned against self-medication and the use of unverified folk remedies, which often worsen the condition. They urged the public to consult certified dermatologists for proper diagnosis and treatment while advising against the use of substandard skincare products.

The awareness campaign aimed to educate the public on preventive measures and encourage early medical intervention to curb the spread of fungal infections.