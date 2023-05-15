UrduPoint.com

Doctors Warned Against Unnecessary Referral Of Gynae Cases To Other Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Doctors warned against unnecessary referral of Gynae cases to other hospitals

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority, Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rao Zafar Iqbal has warned duty doctors at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) against unnecessarily referring the Gynaecology cases to private hospitals or THQ, DHQ hospitals without any credible reason or serious condition

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority, Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rao Zafar Iqbal has warned duty doctors at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) against unnecessarily referring the Gynaecology cases to private hospitals or THQ, DHQ hospitals without any credible reason or serious condition.

"Such acts would invite action against the doctors concerned".

In a circular issued to all the medical officers of BHUs and RHCs, CEO Health Muzaffargarh said that it has been brought to their notice that MOs at BHUs and RHCs refer Gynaecology patients to other hospitals without any credible reason or serious condition.

Referring cases to other hospitals be it private hospitals or nearby THQ or DHQ hospitals was misconduct on the part of the doctors and against the principles of the noble profession. MOs of BHUs and RHCs should desist from such practices as all the government-run hospitals were equipped with all necessary facilities to deal with Gynaecology cases. Action would be taken under service rules in case of any such complaint, the CEO health said.

Meanwhile, CEO health issued show cause notice to MO BHU Sharif Chajra, tahsil Muzaffargarh, and sought reply within two days after a patient filed complaint of unnecessary referral.

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh All From

Recent Stories

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

6 seconds ago
 New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support ..

New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support for Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 US Court Rules Against Elon Musk in Dispute Over T ..

US Court Rules Against Elon Musk in Dispute Over Tesla Oversight of Tweets - Ord ..

6 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Discusses Coalition on Fighter Jets With ..

Zelenskyy Discusses Coalition on Fighter Jets With UK Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 UK Paid Up to $1.4Bln in Extra Costs for Energy in ..

UK Paid Up to $1.4Bln in Extra Costs for Energy in 2022 Due to Brexit - Associat ..

6 minutes ago
 Hamza, Shahzaib half-centuries give Pakistan U19 8 ..

Hamza, Shahzaib half-centuries give Pakistan U19 80-run win

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.