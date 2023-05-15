Doctors warned against unnecessary referral of Gynae cases to other hospitals

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority, Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rao Zafar Iqbal has warned duty doctors at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) against unnecessarily referring the Gynaecology cases to private hospitals or THQ, DHQ hospitals without any credible reason or serious condition

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority, Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rao Zafar Iqbal has warned duty doctors at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) against unnecessarily referring the Gynaecology cases to private hospitals or THQ, DHQ hospitals without any credible reason or serious condition.

"Such acts would invite action against the doctors concerned".

In a circular issued to all the medical officers of BHUs and RHCs, CEO Health Muzaffargarh said that it has been brought to their notice that MOs at BHUs and RHCs refer Gynaecology patients to other hospitals without any credible reason or serious condition.

Referring cases to other hospitals be it private hospitals or nearby THQ or DHQ hospitals was misconduct on the part of the doctors and against the principles of the noble profession. MOs of BHUs and RHCs should desist from such practices as all the government-run hospitals were equipped with all necessary facilities to deal with Gynaecology cases. Action would be taken under service rules in case of any such complaint, the CEO health said.

Meanwhile, CEO health issued show cause notice to MO BHU Sharif Chajra, tahsil Muzaffargarh, and sought reply within two days after a patient filed complaint of unnecessary referral.