Doctors without PPE not to perform duties from April 6: JAC warns

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Joint Action Committee of doctors on Sunday warned that medical and para medical staff will not perform their duties from April 06, if they would not be provided Personal Protective Equipment as per guidelines of World Health Organization.

A video link meeting of Joint Action Committee consisting of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh and other organizations was held and attended by Dr. Peer Manzoor of PMA Sindh, Dr. Umar Sultan of Young Doctors Association Sindh and others.

The meeting reviewed matters confronting to doctors, nurses and para medics assigned on duty at COVID-19 isolation wards and quarantine centers in different cities of the province.

The Joint Action Committee said the Sindh government had completely failed to provide safety kits to doctors, nurses and para medical staff who were performing their duties during Corona virus pandemic.

The participant of the meeting said since last 6 days doctors were performing their duties by wearing black arm bands to record protest for ensuring Personal Protective Equipment for their safety but the Sindh government could not provided them such safety kits.

They said as per decision of the Joint Action Committee, all doctor will attend their duties from April 06 (Monday) but they would not perform duty if they were not provided safety kits as per WHO guidelines.

They also demanded of the Sindh government to announce special high risk allowance for doctors, nurses and para medical staff who were performing their duties round the clock, adding that they should also be given transport facility and utility allowances.

The Federal and Punjab governments had already announced the special high risk allowance equal to one salary for doctors and para medical staff, they said and demanded that amount deducted from doctor's and para medicals staff's salaries should be paid back to them as they were fighting coronavirus pandemic as front line soldiers.

Dr. Muhammad Khan Shar, Dr. Abdul Razaque Rajpar, Dr. Yaseen Umrani, Mehboob Noonari and others were also attended the meeting.