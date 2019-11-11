UrduPoint.com
Doctors Worried Over Nawaz's Dropping Platelet Count: Marriyum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said the doctors were extremely worried of Nawaz Sharif's plummeting platelet-count and they were unsure of how to treat him any further.

In a statement, she said Nawaz's doctors gave him a high dose of steroids to prepare him for travelling but he could not travel because his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL) . Doctors say Nawaz's critical medical condition cannot withstand repeated doses of such high steroids, she said.

The former information minister said the doctors could not use a method to increase his platelets, which could have a negative impact and create more medical complications.

Doctors have said the delay was adding more danger and risk to Nawaz's life and he was needed to be shifted to a foreign medical facility immediately. Marriyum said the doctors were struggling to keep Nawaz's platelets at a level which was fit and safe for his travel.

