Document On The Establishment Of The Delegation Of The European Union In Turkmenistan Was Signed In Ashgabat

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:45 PM

Document on the Establishment of the Delegation of the European Union in Turkmenistan was signed in Ashgabat

A meeting was held in Ashgabat between the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice- President of the Commission Ms. Federica Mogherini and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) On the 6th of July 2019, A meeting was held in Ashgabat between the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice- President of the Commission Ms.

Federica Mogherini and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. During the meeting, the parties discussed the intensification of the multilateral cooperation between the European Union and Turkmenistan.

The achievements gained in the bilateral political dialogue, economic and regional integration, as well as the effective promotion of cultural and humanitarian ties had been noted. The parties discussed the key vectors of new EU Strategy for Central Asia where the vital role of regional cooperation, social and economic development, energy security, creation of pleasant investment climate and joint resolution of ecological problems is stated.

The parties also discussed important projectsin the field of developing transport systems and regional energy infrastructure, including the construction of the gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India and stressed their commitment to the implementation of joint strategic goals.

After the talks, the parties signed the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community on the Establishment and the Privileges and Immunities of the Delegation of the European Union in Turkmenistan that became a meaningful event in the process of developing multilateral between Turkmenistan and the European Union.

Then, the heads of the external policy agencies of EU and Turkmenistan spoke at the briefing on the outcomes of the meeting, which was attended by the heads of the diplomatic missions and international organizations in Turkmenistan and local mass media. First half of the day, Ms. Federica Mogherini was also received by the Chairwoman of the Parliament (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan.

