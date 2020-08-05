Documentary on atrocities perpetrated on Kashmiris in IOK presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Arts Council has presented a special documentary on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day in which the atrocities perpetrated on the people of Occupied Kashmir during the last one year have been highlighted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Arts Council has presented a special documentary on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day in which the atrocities perpetrated on the people of Occupied Kashmir during the last one year have been highlighted.

The documentary also raises awareness about the problems faced by the Kashmiri people during the Corona epidemic.

The documentary was shown on a projector which was shown by a large number of citizens keeping in view the social distance.

The wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mashal Malik, has said that the people of Occupied Kashmir are continuing their struggle for independence despite the worst Indian atrocities.

Tyranny is on the rise, but the Kashmiri people's stability has not faltered.

She expressed these views in a special lecture uploaded on the YouTube channel of Rawalpindi Arts Council on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day.

Mashal Malik said that India has kept thousands of prisoners in jails who are peacefully fighting for their right to freedom and they are being subjected to the worst kind of torture but India has still failed to suppress the voice of freedom.

She said that this dark night of oppression is nearing its end and the sun of freedom will soon rise on the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Mashal Malik said that the people of Pakistan have stood by the Kashmiris in all circumstances and the Pakistani nation has stood by the Kashmiris even in this most difficult period.

She said that the time will soon come when the entire Pakistani nation will celebrate the Independence Day of Occupied Kashmir.

Director Information Rawalpindi Hamid Javed Awan, Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain were also present on the occasion. Addressing the audience, Hamid Javed Awan said that India wants to keep the atrocities against the people of Occupied Kashmir hidden so that the world can be kept in the dark but Pakistan has always exposed the Indian atrocities.

He said that this documentary presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council is eye-opener for the whole world. He said that in this age of social media it is not possible to hide the facts and the atrocities committed by India are enough to expose the ugly face of India in front of the whole world.

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Indian atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiri people have come to an end and now the time for independence of Kashmiris is near.

He said that the artists of Pothohar have also expressed their immense love for the Kashmiri people through their paintings and poetry which is a testament to the fact that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris.