UrduPoint.com

Documentary On "Foreigners Telling Stories - Overseas Employees Look At China" Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Documentary on "Foreigners telling Stories - Overseas Employees look at China" launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :China cultural center in Pakistan officially launched online documentary series "Foreigners telling Stories - Overseas Employees look at China".

The 100 episode of documentary series comprises experiences of different foreign nationals working with different Chinese enterprises, organizations and companies. Facing the camera, they tell their real feelings of being in Chinese enterprises and observing China from the perspective of foreigners, expressing their love for China and their friendship with Chinese people, said a news release issued here Monday.

All of them work in the overseas branches of Chinese enterprises, including managers who lead the development and growth of their companies, technical experts who work in the front line, and a group of ordinary employees who struggle for a better life.

It is Co-produced by Publicity Department of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Foreign Publicity Office of Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, Xinmin Evening News Agency and launched by China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

China Cultural Center in Pakistan will comprehensively utilize all the humanity resources in the future to showcase Chinese history, culture and tourism, stories and will continue to make relentless efforts for a new chapter of China-Pakistan friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Shanghai Lead All From Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

1 hour ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

2 hours ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

4 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.