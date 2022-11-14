Documentary on "Foreigners telling Stories - Overseas Employees look at China" launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :China cultural center in Pakistan officially launched online documentary series "Foreigners telling Stories - Overseas Employees look at China".

The 100 episode of documentary series comprises experiences of different foreign nationals working with different Chinese enterprises, organizations and companies. Facing the camera, they tell their real feelings of being in Chinese enterprises and observing China from the perspective of foreigners, expressing their love for China and their friendship with Chinese people, said a news release issued here Monday.

All of them work in the overseas branches of Chinese enterprises, including managers who lead the development and growth of their companies, technical experts who work in the front line, and a group of ordinary employees who struggle for a better life.

It is Co-produced by Publicity Department of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Foreign Publicity Office of Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, Xinmin Evening News Agency and launched by China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

China Cultural Center in Pakistan will comprehensively utilize all the humanity resources in the future to showcase Chinese history, culture and tourism, stories and will continue to make relentless efforts for a new chapter of China-Pakistan friendship.