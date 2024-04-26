Open Menu

Documentary On Life Of Jamiluddin Aali Screened At Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

An event was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi on Friday to screen a documentary on the subcontinent’s great poet, writer, columnist, drama-writer and educationist, late Jamiluddin Aali

On this occasion, Zulqarnain Jamil Aali, son of late Jamiluddin Aali was also present.

On this occasion, Zulqarnain Jamil Aali, son of late Jamiluddin Aali was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid rich tribute to the long struggle and contribution of Jamiluddin Aali who had helped in the country’s national unity, promoting women's equality, uplifting urdu literature and promoting a culture of tolerance.

He recalled Aali Sahib’s writing including columns in Pakistan’s daily newspapers, inviting attention to political, cultural as well as socio-economic aspects.

He said that Milli Naghma's “Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan” written by Jamiluddin Aali has become a symbol of Pakistan’s recognition in the world.

The ambassador also highlighted the role of Zulqarnain Aali in the development of the UAE during his 15-year stay from the 1980s to 1990s as a member of the UBL team.

Zulqarnain Jamil Aali also spoke on the occasion and narrated different aspects of the life of his father including his struggle after migration.

He highlighted the role of Pakistan’s great poet as a father, husband and above all, as a loyal citizen of the country. The documentary screened on the occasion presented various aspects of a great poet.

The event was attended by close family members of Jamiluddin Aali, prominent members of the Pakistani community and staff of the Embassy.

