- Home
- Pakistan
- Documentary on religious freedom, fake propaganda about forced religion conversion screened at MAC
Documentary On Religious Freedom, Fake Propaganda About Forced Religion Conversion Screened At MAC
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Negating the false propaganda of forced religion conversion in Sindh, a documentary “Chained in the Web” was screened at Multan Arts Council (MAC) here Tuesday.
Known research scholar Aisha Ghazi filmed the documentary as its Director and Producer. The documentary contained interviews of different civil society workers, community leaders, and number of individuals hailing from both Hindu and Muslims, from various parts of Sindh province. The documentary orbits around the theme that there is complete religious freedom in the country.
Various individuals from Hindu community who have now been converted to Muslims stated that they converted to islam by their own choice. They rejected the propaganda of forced religion conversion.
Senator Karishna Kumari also highlighted the complete religious freedom across the country. She remarked that she along with many other non Muslims enjoyed perks and privileges. The civil society workers stated that the concept of forced marriages was completely wrong.
Director and Producer of the documentary Aisha stated that some foreign funded NGOs were distorting the image of the country by highlighting the false propaganda. The cases of the girls who embraced Islam were highlighted. However, the males from minorities who converted to Islam were not highlighted. Aisha stated it was politically motivated campaign sponsored by the neighbouring country against Pakistan. The caste system is very weak in minorities living in various parts of Sindh. However, in India, it is still prevalent with full force. The Dalit were denied of rights in India. However, in Pakistan, they enjoyed their rights. The documentary revealed the truth, highlighting that there were no forced conversion. She added that it was impossible to convert someone by force, she said.
Aisha Ghazi, however, hinted to work for the marginalized segments.
On this occasion, hundreds of students and civil society workers were also present.
Recent Stories
40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremonies held to remember martyrs of Peshawar Police Lines bomb blast43 seconds ago
-
Minister inquires after health of injured in Mach, Kolpur incident50 seconds ago
-
US, Pakistan sign agreement to protect Pakistan’s cultural heritage53 seconds ago
-
Police starts enhanced patrolling in city11 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case regarding FIA's notices to journalists till March11 minutes ago
-
Security measures for 2024 general elections scrutinized in high-level meeting11 minutes ago
-
Tech-savvy workforce essential for country's standing in rapidly evolving global economy: Mushaal21 minutes ago
-
Expired, unhygienic frozen meat worth Rs1.8 mln discarded: PFA21 minutes ago
-
Dr Shakeel Khan completes doctorate degree21 minutes ago
-
Justice (R) Hassan Feroze appointed as Chairman of SEPT21 minutes ago
-
Medical tests at concessional rates for traffic police21 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia kills another 14 kids in Punjab during 24 hours31 minutes ago