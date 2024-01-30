Documentary on religious freedom, fake propaganda about forced religion conversion screened at MAC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Negating the false propaganda of forced religion conversion in Sindh, a documentary “Chained in the Web” was screened at Multan Arts Council (MAC) here Tuesday.

Known research scholar Aisha Ghazi filmed the documentary as its Director and Producer. The documentary contained interviews of different civil society workers, community leaders, and number of individuals hailing from both Hindu and Muslims, from various parts of Sindh province. The documentary orbits around the theme that there is complete religious freedom in the country.

Various individuals from Hindu community who have now been converted to Muslims stated that they converted to islam by their own choice. They rejected the propaganda of forced religion conversion.

Senator Karishna Kumari also highlighted the complete religious freedom across the country. She remarked that she along with many other non Muslims enjoyed perks and privileges. The civil society workers stated that the concept of forced marriages was completely wrong.

Director and Producer of the documentary Aisha stated that some foreign funded NGOs were distorting the image of the country by highlighting the false propaganda. The cases of the girls who embraced Islam were highlighted. However, the males from minorities who converted to Islam were not highlighted. Aisha stated it was politically motivated campaign sponsored by the neighbouring country against Pakistan. The caste system is very weak in minorities living in various parts of Sindh. However, in India, it is still prevalent with full force. The Dalit were denied of rights in India. However, in Pakistan, they enjoyed their rights. The documentary revealed the truth, highlighting that there were no forced conversion. She added that it was impossible to convert someone by force, she said.

Aisha Ghazi, however, hinted to work for the marginalized segments.

On this occasion, hundreds of students and civil society workers were also present.