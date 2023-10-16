Documentary screened

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A documentary film 'Humsaya' (neighbour), a project of Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), was screened for students at Blackstone school of Law and business.

Written and directed by Daud Akhtar Murad, the documentary won an award for “best short documentary on human rights” at the prestigious Venice Intercultural Film Festival (VIFF) in February this year (2023).

It was screened in Venice two years back and the award was announced this year. CSJ educates people about their rights, laws and initiatives of parliamentarians.