Open Menu

Documentation Key To Sustainable Economic Growth In Pakistan : Shahid Imran

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Documentation key to sustainable economic growth in Pakistan : Shahid Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional committee on food,Shahid Imran said on Wednesday that to achieve sustainable growth,the government must promote digital documentation, encourage business registration and implement policies that incentivize formal economic participation.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists here,he said documentation plays a crucial role in ensuring sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.A well-documented economy allows for better governance,increased transparency, and improved economic planning.Without proper documentation,economic activities remain informal,leading to tax evasion,corruption and inefficient resource allocation.

He said one of the key benefits of documentation was enhancing the tax base.

Pakistan faces a significant challenge of low tax compliance, with a large portion of the economy operating in the informal sector.

Proper documentation of businesses,transactions and incomes can help bring more people into the tax net, increasing government revenue.

This,in turn,enables the government to invest in infrastructure,education,healthcare and other sectors essential for long-term growth.

Shahid Imran highlighting its importance said documentation improves access to financial services.Many small businesses in Pakistan struggle to obtain loans due to a lack of proper records.

By maintaining financial documentation,businesses can build credit histories,making it easier for them to secure funding for expansion.This leads to job creation and economic stability.Documented economies attract foreign investment.Investors seek transparency and accountability before investing in any country.

Proper documentation of economic activities assures investors of a stable business environment, leading to increased foreign direct investment (FDI),he concluded.

Recent Stories

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

6 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

36 minutes ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

1 hour ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

4 hours ago
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

10 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

11 hours ago
 Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experien ..

Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..

11 hours ago
 UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa ..

UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

11 hours ago
 Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serve ..

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..

12 hours ago
 NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 20 ..

NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan