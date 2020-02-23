Documentation of economy imperative to achieve progress: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Ramesh Kumar has stressed the need for documentation of economy to achieve progress and prosperity for the people of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a private news channel programs.

The people belonging to any segment of the society would have to follow the system and registering documents relating for business, trade and other purpose, would strengthen economic sector, he stated.

Commenting on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said the government was following the guidelines to move out from FATF's list by June this year.

India, he said had been involved in fabricating propaganda against Pakistan.

The MNA said Pakistan had adopted measures given by countries dealing FATF.

He claimed that stakeholders had expressed satisfaction over the working of Pakistan regarding FATF.

About foreign policy, he said it was the achievement of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government after coming into power that world leaders had started visiting this region and paying attention to the issues being faced by Pakistan.

He lauded the role of United Nations Secretary General for expressing Pakistan's point of view on Kashmir during his recent visit.

To a question, he said there were challenges in the country but the incumbent government was trying hard to bring improvement in every institution.